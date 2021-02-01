PROBATE – JOHN ARNOLD WAGNER
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-111
Order And Notice Of
Hearing On Petition
For Formal Probate
Of Will And For
Formal Appointment Of
Personal Representative In Unsupervised
Administration And
Notice To Creditors
In Re: Estate of:
John A. Wagner, also known
as John Arnold Wagner,
Deceased
To All Interested
Persons And Creditors:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2021, at 1:00 P.M., a hearing will be held via ZOOM at the Freeborn County Government Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007, for a formal probate of the instrument purporting to be the will of the above named decedent, dated November 6, 1992, and for the appointment of Debra Philipp, whose address is 1566 120th Avenue, Welcome, Minnesota 56181, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objection thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: Jan. 22, 2021
/s/Steven Schwab
Judge of District
John A. Edman
Attorney at Law
53 Downtown Plaza
P.O. Box 318
Fairmont, MN 56031
Atty. Reg. No. 25719
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 30th day of January & 6th day of February, 2021
PUBLIC HEARING – DITCH J12
