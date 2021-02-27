PROBATE – STEVE ROSS ELLISON

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.

24-PR-21-227

Notice Of And Order

For Hearing On Petition For Formal Adjudication Of Intestacy,

Determination Of Heirs And Appointment Of

Personal Representative

And Notice To Creditors

In Re: Estate of

Steve Ross Ellison,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 7, 2021 at 8:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court via ZOOM, please see attached notice of remote hearing, on a petition for the formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs and appointed of Michelle Ilse, whose address is 603 12 th Avenue NE, Stewartville, Minnesota 55976 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. State. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: Feb. 11, 2021

BY THE COURT

/s/Steven Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

STATE OF MINNESOTA

FREEBORN COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD DISTRICT

Court File No.

24-PR-21-227

Case Type:

Formal Unsupervised

Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing

Estate of Steve Ross Ellison, Decedent

You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.

Hearing Information

April 7, 2021

Probate Hearing

8:00 AM

The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Steven Schwab, Freeborn County District Court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.

You must:

• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.

• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.

• Contact the court at 507-668-6014 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio.

To join by internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Password (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 836 6379

Passcode: 336806

3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.

4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.

5. Click Share Video.

To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):

Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.

1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Password:

Meeting ID: 160 836 6379

Passcode: 336806

If you need assistance joining your remote hearing, please call

• Twin Cities Metro (calling from area codes 612, 651, 763, or 952) or international: (651) 281-3219

• All other callers: (800) 657-3611

Business Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:15 pm excluding court holidays

Dated: February 11, 2021

Rebecca S. Mittag

Freeborn County Court

Administrator

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

507-668-6014

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of February & 6th day of March, 2021