Puppy scam and other reports
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday of a person who reportedly attempted to buy a puppy online and was scammed out of $850.
Sexual assault reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Owatonna Police Department at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday of a child sexual assault that had reportedly occurred in Emmons.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Malori Marie Nesse, 29, on local warrants and fifth-degree possession and possession of paraphernalia at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday at 608 S. Washington Ave.
An arrest warrant was served on Victor Rodriguez, 40, at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday of a reported hit-and-run that might have taken place at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Apartment broken into
Police received a report at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday of a person who had reportedly broken into an apartment at 928 W. Front St.
