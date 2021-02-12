Theft by fraud and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:31 a.m. Thursday of theft by fraud on a credit card at 122 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 11:27 a.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St. Someone had reportedly used a debit card at ATMs without the owner’s permission.

Scam reported

Police received a report of a Craig’s List scam at 12:14 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.

Computer reportedly hacked

Police received a report at 3:57 p.m. Thursday that someone’s computer on Bayview Drive was reportedly hacked and their personal information taken.