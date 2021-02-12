February 12, 2021

Theft by fraud and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:24 am Friday, February 12, 2021

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:31 a.m. Thursday of theft by fraud on a credit card at 122 Bridge Ave.
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 11:27 a.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St. Someone had reportedly used a debit card at ATMs without the owner’s permission.

 

Scam reported
Police received a report of a Craig’s List scam at 12:14 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.

 

Computer reportedly hacked
Police received a report at 3:57 p.m. Thursday that someone’s computer on Bayview Drive was reportedly hacked and their personal information taken.

