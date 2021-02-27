This Week in History: Albert Lea Tigers win 3rd straight Region One title

Local

Feb. 26, 2011: As part of her “Innovation Tour” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped in Albert Lea to meet with Nate Jansen the general manager of Select Foods.

Feb. 25, 1971: KATE Radio installed a 24-hour weather information service. The new service provided earlier reception of weather information for the local region.

Feb. 25, 1961: The Albert Lea Tigers retained the title as the area’s wrestling kings. The Tigers won their third straight Region One title by defeating Faribault and Owatonna in a tournament held in Albert Lea.

National/international

1904: The United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.

1940: The United States Air Defense Command was created.

1942: “How Green Was My Valley” won the Academy Award for Best Picture of 1941, beating out nine other films, including “The Maltese Falcon” and “Citizen Kane.”

1945: Authorities ordered a midnight curfew at nightclubs, bars and other places of entertainment across the nation.

1952: Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.

1966: South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in Go Dai hamlet.

1984: The last U.S. Marines deployed to Beirut as part of an international peacekeeping force withdrew from the Lebanese capital.

1994: A jury in San Antonio acquitted 11 followers of David Koresh of murder, rejecting claims they had ambushed federal agents; five were convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

1998: A jury in Amarillo, Texas, rejected an $11 million lawsuit brought by Texas cattlemen who blamed Oprah Winfrey’s talk show for a price fall after a segment on food safety that included a discussion about mad cow disease.

2014: Republican Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer vetoed a bill pushed by social conservatives that would have allowed people with sincerely held religious beliefs to refuse to serve gays.

2017: At the 89th Academy Awards, “Moonlight,” an LGBT coming of age drama, won three Oscars, including best picture of 2016 (in a startling gaffe, the musical “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner before the error was corrected).

2019: After making his way from Pyongyang in an armored train, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam’s capital ahead of a summit with President Donald Trump, who arrived later in the day aboard Air Force One.