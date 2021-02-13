This Week in History: Tigers clinch their 26th Big Nine wrestling championship in 2011

Local

Feb. 10, 2011: The No. 4-ranked Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team defeated the Austin Packers 57-9 to clinch their 26th Big Nine wrestling championship in school history.

Feb. 10, 2011: Leaders of Delta Co., 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, 34th Infantry Division of the Minnesota Army National Guard met with members of the Albert Lea City Council to discuss Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, a program to help support military families as soldiers are deployed overseas.

Feb. 12, 1991: Sen. Paul Wellstone visited the Merton and Trudy Nelson farm near Ellendale. At a time when farmers were struggling to make ends meet, Sen. Wellstone promised to take their concerns to Washington. “I did not come here for this to be just a symbolic meeting. I’m absolutely committed to family farmers,” Wellstone told the crowd.

National/international

1809: Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin in Hardin (now LaRue) County, Kentucky.

1818: Chile officially proclaimed its independence, more than seven years after initially renouncing Spanish rule.

1909: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded.

1912: Pu Yi (poo yee), the last emperor of China, abdicated, marking the end of the Qing Dynasty.

1914: Groundbreaking took place for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (A year later on this date, the cornerstone was laid.)

1924: George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” premiered in New York.

1959: The redesigned Lincoln penny — with an image of the Lincoln Memorial replacing two ears of wheat on the reverse side — went into circulation.

1999: The Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.

2000: Hall of Fame football coach Tom Landry, who’d led the Dallas Cowboys to five Super Bowls, died in Irving, Texas, at age 75.

2003: The U.N. nuclear agency declared North Korea in violation of international treaties, sending the dispute to the Security Council.

2013: At the Grammy Awards, Adele took home all five awards she was nominated for, including album (“25”), as well as record and song of the year (“Hello”).

2019: Mexico’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was convicted in New York of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation; a jury whose members’ identities were kept secret as a security measure had deliberated for six days. (Guzman is serving a life sentence at the federal supermax prison facility in Florence, Colorado.)

2011: Thousands of Algerians defied government warnings and dodged barricades in their capital, demanding democratic reforms; demonstrations continued in Yemen as well. Death claimed actors Betty Garrett, 91, and Kenneth Mars, 75.

2016: Pope Francis, while en route to Mexico, embraced Patriarch Kirill during a stopover in Cuba in the first-ever meeting between a pontiff and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. New York Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia became the first player to receive a lifetime ban under Major League Baseball’s drug agreement after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance for the third time.

2020: Holland America Line said a cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which had been barred from docking by four governments because of fears of the coronavirus, would arrive the next day in Cambodia. In Japan, officials confirmed 39 new cases on a cruise ship that had been quarantined at Yokohama, bringing the total number of cases on the Diamond Princess to 174. A second case of coronavirus was confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China; the person had been aboard a flight from Wuhan that arrived the previous week at a military base in Southern California. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, the last remaining African American candidate in the Democratic presidential field, ended his campaign after his late bid failed to catch fire. Pope Francis, in an eagerly awaited document, declined to approve the ordination of married men to address a priest shortage in the Amazon.