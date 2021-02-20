Tigers notch second home win of the season

The Albert Lea girls’ basketball team hosted Winona Friday night in an effort to win their second game of the season.

The Tigers got big performances from many players, including a huge 24-point game from junior Taya Jeffrey, to dominate the Winhawks, 62-33.

Albert Lea held a 12-point advantage at halftime before really turning on the energy in the second half, outscoring the Winhawks 37-20 after halftime.

Jeffrey led all scorers with 24 points, while also tacking on five steals. Junior Jordan Juveland had nine points and seven rebounds. Fellow junior Annika Veldman was also close to recording a double-double with eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Kendall Kenis had six points and six rebounds, freshman Mallory Luhring had six points and four rebounds, eighth grader Neveah Wacholz had six points, four steals and three assists and senior Mallory Luhring had three points,one steal and one assist.

The Tigers climb to 2-9 on the season and will be back in action Tuesday when they hit the road to take on the 7-3 Packers of Austin.