February 18, 2021

  • 14°

Trailer stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:45 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday of a trailer that was reported stolen near the intersection of 830th Avenue and 140th Street in Glenville. 

 

Stolen check reportedly used

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bad check at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 State HIghway 13. The checks were believed to have been stolen in a burglary from October.

 

Juveniles cited for tobacco devices

A juvenile was cited for possession of a vaping device at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

A juvenile was cited for possession of a tobacco device at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials