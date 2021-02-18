Trailer stolen and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday of a trailer that was reported stolen near the intersection of 830th Avenue and 140th Street in Glenville.

Stolen check reportedly used

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bad check at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 State HIghway 13. The checks were believed to have been stolen in a burglary from October.

Juveniles cited for tobacco devices

A juvenile was cited for possession of a vaping device at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

A juvenile was cited for possession of a tobacco device at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.