Tribune Editorial: Let your legislators know where you stand on issues

With the Legislature in session, now is the perfect time to contact your senators and representatives about any state level issues you feel need addressing.

Whether it’s education, issues related to the coronavirus, state spending, gun rights or anything in between, these people are elected to represent their constituents. To best know how to do so, they must know how issues are affecting you.

Use the contact information below to reach out. A lot rests in their hands.

Senate District 27

Gene Dornink

95 University Ave. W.

Minnesota Senate Building, Room 3229

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-5240

sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn

House District 27A

Peggy Bennett

307 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-8216

rep.peggy.bennett@house.mn

House District 27B

Patricia Mueller

253 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4193

rep.patricia.mueller@house.mn

Senate District 23

Julie Rosen

95 University Ave. W.

Minnesota Senate Building, Room 2113

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-5713

sen.julie.rosen@senate.mn

House District 23A

Bjorn Olson

375 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-3240

rep.bjorn.olson@house.mn

House District 23B

Jeremy Munson

323 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4240

rep.jeremy.munson@house.mn

Senate District 24

John R. Jasinski

95 University Ave. W.

Minnesota Senate Building, Room 3211

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-0284

To email use mail form: https://www.senate.mn/members/email-form/1227

House District 24A

Rep. John Petersburg

217 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-5368

rep.john.petersburg@house.mn

House District 24B

Brian Daniels

231 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-8237

rep.brian.daniels@house.mn

Governor, lieutenant governor of Minnesota

Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan

Office of the Governor

130 State Capitol

75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-201-3400

website: mn.gov/governor/contact/ (fill out web form)