Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

Police received a report at 9:11 a.m. Thursday that someone had rummaged through a vehicle at 1125 Frank Hall Drive overnight. Nothing was missing.

2 arrested on warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 2:56 a.m. Friday picked up Shawn Eric Clement, 35, who was arrested in Faribault County on a Freeborn County warrant.

Police arrested Davonta Levelt Nunn, 29, on a felony warrant and cited Emily Ann Torres, 24, for driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 5 p.m. Thursday on Greenwood Drive.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 11:56 a.m. Thursday that someone attempted to fraudulently file for unemployment using someone’s information in Albert Lea.