Virginia ‘Jinni’ (Narverud) Gaasedelen-Olson passed away on February 8, 2021 at St. John’s – The Woodlands. She was 85 years old.

A public visitation for Jinni will take place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 4 – 6 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. Masks are required, social distancing and current COVID restrictions will be followed. Please enter through the canopy doors. Instruction and guidance will be given by funeral home staff upon entrance. Together, the family and funeral home ask for the public’s cooperation to adhere to these guidelines for everyone’s safety.

Funeral Services for Jinni will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 11, at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea. Pastor John Holt will officiate. Family and friends may join us for a visitation one hour before the service at the church. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on her obituary page at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com.

Jinni was born on December 15, 1935 in Albert Lea to parents John and Clara (Johnson) Narverud. She attended Ramsey Elementary School and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1954. During high school, she was a member of the Tigers Roar Production Staff, A-Chorus, Madrigal Singers, Hi-Teens, National Honor Society and a Homecoming Queen Candidate.

She attended St. Olaf College where she met and married her late husband, Arlen Gaasedelen. She returned to Albert Lea in 1955 and began working at First Federal Savings and Loan Association as a teller and receptionist, which later became Home Federal Savings Bank. After 44 years of educating herself through various courses and moving up in the banking community, Jinni retired as the Branch Manager and Sr. Vice President of the corporation.

Throughout the years, Jinni served on the Naeve Health Care Foundation Board, volunteered as a ‘mover’ at the Albert Lea Medical Center, sang in the choir and volunteered at First Lutheran Church, and was also a member of their Mission Circle. She would visit with nursing home residents and was always looking forward to her Wednesday ‘yoga’ class. She was also very active on many different Boards in the community and co-chaired many events as well.

In January 2001, Jinni married Loring Olson. Upon retiring, Jinni and Loring made many trips to visit her daughter Kris and husband Bruce Ponto in Sioux Falls, SD. They loved to travel together and take walks around Fountain Lake. They were very proud lifelong members of Albert Lea.

Jinni is survived by her loving husband, Loring; daughter Kris (Bruce) Ponto; Bruce’s children, Brooke Ponto and SM Sgt. Andy (Spencer) Ponto; Loring’s children, Sharon (Paul) Jacobson, Holly (Greg) Wayne and Steve (Bonnie) Olson; Loring’s grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Wayne, Nathan (Linnea) Wayne, Ashley (Tim) Boehme, Brian Jacobson and Jennifer (Keith) Daddario; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandy Narverud and many other extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Arlen; parents, John and Clara; brother, Joe Narverud; mother and father-in-law Nora and Owen Gaasedelen and many other aunts and uncles.

Memorials in her honor may be sent to Peace & Power.