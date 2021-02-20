Wedding: Ewing & Jepson

Meghan Ewing and Nicholas Jepson, both of Glenville, were married Jan. 23, 2021, at Country View Acres in Joice, Iowa.

The bride is the daughter of David Ewing of Jacksonville, Florida, and Tamela Ewing of Winterset, Iowa, and the granddaughter of Sharon and Dale Thompson and the late Glen Ewing. She graduated from Woodward-Granger High School in 2007 and from AIB College of Business in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. She works as a compliance consultant.

The groom is the son of Steve Jepson of Albert Lea and Mark and Nancy Smith of Glenville and the grandson of Ray and Bunny Jepson and the late Gerald and Ruth Smith and Richard and Patricia McGuire. He graduated from Glenville-Emmons High School in 2007 and from Winona State University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. He works as an accountant.

The couple has one child, Carrson Ewing.

Bridal attendants at the wedding were Chelsey Devine, Becky Gorell, Lane Polito, Cori Wegner, Kylie Pierce and Brittni Ferguson, all friends of the bride.

Groom attendants were Cody Kalvig, Bradon Reyerson, Corey Farris, Andrew Mittag, Brandon Learn and Matt Reese, all friends of the groom.

Brandon Ewing, the bride’s brother, officiated.