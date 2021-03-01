1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Police arrested Kathryn Lynn Marks, 35, for felony drug possession after a traffic stop at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Glenview Drive.

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to take a tire off a vehicle at 1332 Frank Hall Drive sometime overnight.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Joseph Raymond Kline, 34, on Anoka, Hennepin and Scott County warrants at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Main Street and St. Thomas Avenue.

Police arrested Rio Santiago Acosta, 23, on local warrants at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.

Deputies arrested Joseph Raymond Klein on a warrant at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Main Street and St. Thomas Avenue.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday at 210 Lakeshore Drive in Freeborn. The theft reportedly happened sometime between Wednesday and Tuesday.

Hit-and-run reported

Deputies received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday at 210 First St. NE in Clarks Grove. The incident reportedly happened on Friday.