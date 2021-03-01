1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

Deputies arrested Charles David Tuttle, 50, for fifth-degree meth possession after a traffic stop at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Eastgate Road.

Items taken from garage

Police received a report at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday of items that were reported taken from a garage at 814 Lincoln Ave. Items included two large lawn mowers and a smaller mower.

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday of a mailbox that was reported damaged at 2157 Bridge Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jacqueline Kaye Clack on a local warrant at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday at 213 E. College St.

Police arrested Arycka Ranae Clark, 24, on a local warrant at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.