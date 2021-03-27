124 Century Farms honored

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 124 Minnesota farms as 2021 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

The following are the farms recognized in Freeborn County and the surrounding area:

Freeborn County

Hartland: Knudson Meyer, 1920

Faribault County

Wells: Paul and Judy Warmka, 1920

Wells: Schirmer Farms, 1894