3 arrested for DWI
Deputies arrested Toby Ray Torres, 49, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after cancellation after a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.
Police arrested Justis Allen Yost, 23, for third-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 12:20 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Interstate 35.
Police arrested Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 19, for driving while intoxicated and driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 1:46 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Southeast Broadway and Margaretha Avenue.
Mailbox damaged
Deputies received a report of a mailbox that was reportedly run over at 10:04 a.m. Saturday at 189 W. State St. in Emmons. The incident reportedly happened the night before.
Construction site broken into; tools taken
The MercyOne Clinic construction site at 2440 Bridge Ave. was reported broken into at 8:18 a.m. Friday. Numerous tools totaling approximately $1,000 were taken.
Shoplifters reported
A shoplifter was reported at 2:58 p.m. Friday at 606 S. Broadway. The incident reportedly happened Wednesday.
Police cited Tammy Jo Fredrick, 45, and Jamie Lynn Steckelberg, 34 for theft at 12:44 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Police cited Jagger Neil Johnson, 18, for theft at 6:32 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Moises Carlos Chavez Lopez, 49, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 3:24 p.m. Friday at 933 Jefferson Ave. He was also expected to be charged for driving after revocation.
Police arrested Stephanie Nicole Okland, 31, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Front Street.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 10:05 a.m. Saturday that someone had fraudulently used a check Feb. 28 at 906 W. Front St.
Vehicle keyed
Police received a report at 12:46 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle that was keyed at 230 E. Pearl St.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested MIchael Tyler Conn, 23, for domestic assault at 3:48 p.m. Saturday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.
Vehicle stolen
A 2006 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen at 5:18 p.m. Saturday at 1013 1/2 St. John Ave.
Man arrested for harassment, stalking
Police arrested Shawn Richard Redman, 25, for trespassing, harassment and stalking at 8:01 p.m. Saturday at 2717 Bridge Ave.
