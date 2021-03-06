6 Tigers advance to second day of state qualifying

Fourteen Tigers on the Albert Lea wrestling team made their way to Rochester Century High School Thursday night for the Section 1AAA tournament with hopes of advancing to the second day of state qualifying.

In order to make it to day two, wrestlers needed to finish in the top four of their respective weight class, and by the end of the night six Tigers met that criteria. Eighth graders Nick Korman and Logan Davis, sophomore Aivin Wasmoen, junior Cameron Davis, and seniors Joey Flores and Caleb Talamantes all kept their seasons alive and advanced to the next round.

Korman, a 106-pounder, secured his ticket to the second day with a pinfall win in the first period and a 9-3 decision win in the second.

Wasmoen also picked up back-to-back wins at 113 pounds to punch his ticket. Wasmoen went 2-0 with a first-period pinfall and a 4-1 decision.

Logan Davis has a bit of a different path at 120 pounds. After losing his first match via a 5-0 decision, Logan Davis was sent to the consolation bracket, where he earned a bye in his first match. He then won in a 17-4 major decision to earn a top-four finish.

Flores won in a first-period fall in his first-round match at 126 pounds, but fell to a 14-3 major decision in his second match. In the consolation bracket, Flores punched his ticket with another first-period fall.

Cameron Davis was dominant in his two matches at 138 pounds, winning with a 24-9 technical fall in the first round, followed by a first-period fall in the second.

Talamantes earned his spot before wrestling his first match as there were only four wrestlers in the 170-pound bracket. Talamantes won nonetheless, picking up a bye in the first round and a second-period fall in the second round.

These six wrestlers advance to the next round of qualifying, which is set to take place at 9 a.m. Saturday in Farmington.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class in both Section 1AAA and 2AAA will be combined into one bracket. The top two finishers in each weight class, regardless of section, advance to the state tournament.