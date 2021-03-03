A.L. girls’ hockey climbs to 8-3 on the season

The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team upped its winning streak to two games Saturday when they hosted the Packers, defeating the Big Nine rival 4-1.

Albert Lea got onto the scoreboard just over three minutes into the first period when senior Taylor Stanek found the back of the net, assisted by eighth grader Shelby Evans.

Austin tied the game at 1-1 with less than 20 seconds remaining in the first period, sending the game to the first break all knotted up.

Freshman Rachel Doppelhammer started in goal for the Tigers and saved 11 shots in the first period. The Tigers tallied 10 shots on goal themselves.

The second period was quiet from both sides in the scoring department. However, both teams were called for numerous penalties in the period. Both the Packers and Tigers were unable to capitalize on the power play chances until late in the period, when the Tigers hit their stride.

Stanek scored her second goal for the Tigers with under three minutes remaining in the period. The goal was assisted by senior Josie Venem. Doppelhammer saved another five shots on goal in the period, while the Tigers added nine more to their total.

Leading by one to start the third period, Albert Lea took advantage of yet another power play opportunity in the fourth minute of play. This time it was junior Lucy Stay who scored the goal, assisted by Evans, her second assist of the game.

Stay all but ended the game with less than 30 seconds remaining by scoring a goal to put the Tigers on top by three goals. The final goal was assisted by junior Esther Yoon.

Doppelhammer tacked on another 10 saves in the period to bring her game total to 26. The Tigers took 30 shots on goal in the game, converting on four of them.

The Tigers move to 8-3 this season and will take on the Wingers of Red Wing at home Thursday. The Tigers beat the Wingers 4-0 in their previous meeting this season.