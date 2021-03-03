Alzheimer’s educational conference planned

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Minnesotans on from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 16 as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO.

Sessions during the conference include how mindfulness can help family caregivers, planning in crisis and helping families navigate the Alzheimer’s journey. At the conclusion of the conference, there will be a performance by the Giving Voice Chorus, based in Bloomington.