Arthur “Art” Rudolph

Arthur, 98 years of age, passed away peacefully at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community on Saturday March 27. Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Wednesday March 31, 2021 at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea MN. Friends and relatives will be revived beginning at 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Theodore Catholic Cemetery. Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea is assisting the family.

Art was born on October 25, 1922 to Valentine and Sofie Skwira Rudolph in Harding Minnesota.

Life was difficult and full of toil and hard work on the family farm. He and his siblings attended the county school in Harding MN. Life centered around the family farm and country church. Travel was by foot or horse and wagon.

He and his future bride made the tough decision to leave the farm because of the depression and WW2. Paying jobs were sparse. Together they boarded a bus with just 25$ between them and made the journey to Albert Lea MN on the promise of work at the packing plant. They worked and traveled to each other’s homes via the railroad tracks that run across town.

On February 25 1944 he and Helen Mary Skochenski were married at St Theodore Catholic Church. Together they raised six children who kept them busy with school, church, sporting events, and summer trips ‘up North’.

Dad retired from Queens Stove Product after 41 years.

In retirement he and Helen enjoyed rummage sales, their kids and grand-kids events, the TWINS and Minnesota lakes.

Dad was a proud Democrat and a loyal Chevy car owner. He could fix anything and believed in using plenty of grease and oil to get the job done. He loved chocolate, Molly B, and Big Joe’s polka party with his ‘happy music for happy people’.

Arthur is survived by his six children; Thomas Rudolph of Bloomington MN, Barbara Rudolph of Cleveland OH, LouAnn and James Stoen of Albert Lea MN, Dean Rudolph of Alexandria MN, Dale and Beverly Rudolph of Shakopee MN, Mary Jo Goodman of Waukon IA.

Grandchildren Jade/Jerry, Dustin, Rebecca, Clint/Wendy, Jacob/Erica, Devon/Lisa, Jonathan, Ramey, Matthew, Forrest, Kaci and Paige. Great grandchildren ; Anna, Jacqueline and Fitzpatrick.

Many nieces and nephews.

Brother Oliver/Marie Rudoph, sister Virgie/Leroy Schriener.

Sister in-laws; GINNY Rudolph, Dolores Skochenski, Sherry Skochenski, Eleanor Skochenski.

Special friends Rollie and Laurie Keyeski and their children Camryn and Cole.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, Allan Rudolph, Jerry/Grace Rudolph, Allen Skochenski, Duane/Pat Skochenski, Adonna/Elmer Hanson, Lucille/John Wiczek and Patricia/RineySypnieski. Jack Skochenski, Travis Goodman and Elizabeth Skochenski.

The past year has been difficult as Covid 19 turned our seniors into prisoners.

Memorials may be directed towards St. Theodore Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice.

Thank you to the ThorneCrest Staff.