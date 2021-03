Marlee Faye Olson

Luke and Lindsey Olson of Hayward announce the birth of a daughter, Marlee Faye Olson, on Feb. 14, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. Marlee weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Charles and Lauri Olson, John and Danielle Schipper, and Scott Nelson (Kara Paulson).