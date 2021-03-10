Blood drive collects 60 pints of blood

The American Red Cross blood drive hosted by Bridge Community Church on Thursday, March 4, collected 60 pints of blood.

Karen Hallisy of Albert Lea finished donating her 8th gallon of blood, Brenda Blanshan of Albert Lea completed her 14th gallon and Shari Anderson of Albert Lea has now donated a total of 24 gallons of blood.

To schedule an appointment or find out more information about donating blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.