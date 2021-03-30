March 30, 2021

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:15 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Police received a report at 2:16 p.m. Monday of a counterfeit $20 bill that had been turned in at 1452 W. Main St. 

 

Garbage illegally dumped

Garbage was reported illegally dumped in a dumpster at 5:13 p.m. Monday at 1609 Bridge Ave. 

