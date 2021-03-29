COVID-19 deaths: 10 new cases in Freeborn County; almost 10K have received first vaccine dose

Freeborn County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 3,062.

Of that total, 75 are considered active cases.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new cases included one person between 5 and 9, two people between 15 and 19, three people in their 20s, two people in their 40s and two people in their 50s.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated as of Saturday, 9,605 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,379 had received at least one dose.

Across Minnesota, 1,550 new cases were reported Monday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 516,608. Of that number, almost 20,000 are considered active cases and 343 people are hospitalized, including 88 in intensive care.

Five new deaths were reported, ranging in age from lower 70s to upper 90s.

The state has now had 6,835 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The following is an update on other area counties: