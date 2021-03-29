COVID-19 deaths: 10 new cases in Freeborn County; almost 10K have received first vaccine dose
Freeborn County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 3,062.
Of that total, 75 are considered active cases.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.
According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new cases included one person between 5 and 9, two people between 15 and 19, three people in their 20s, two people in their 40s and two people in their 50s.
The Minnesota Department of Health stated as of Saturday, 9,605 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,379 had received at least one dose.
Across Minnesota, 1,550 new cases were reported Monday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 516,608. Of that number, almost 20,000 are considered active cases and 343 people are hospitalized, including 88 in intensive care.
Five new deaths were reported, ranging in age from lower 70s to upper 90s.
The state has now had 6,835 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The following is an update on other area counties:
- Faribault County: no new lab-confirmed cases; 1,370 total cases; 4,188 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,704 had received the completed series.
- Mower County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 4,354 total cases; 13,623 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6,960 had received the completed series.
- Steele County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 3,317 total cases; 10,487 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,545 had received the completed series.
- Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,199 total cases; 5,126 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,146 had received the completed series.
