COVID-19 update: Freeborn County active cases declining

Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases declined to 79 Sunday with smaller new cases in recent days.

According to the county’s Public Health Department, five new cases were reported Sunday, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 2,934.

The new cases included one person 4 or under, one person in their 20s and three people in their 30s.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated as of Friday, 6,992 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,238 have received the completed series.

Across the state, 997 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 497,392. Of that number, 15,339 are still in isolation, and 240 people are hospitalized, including 66 in intensive care.

Five new deaths were reported from five counties, including one person in their late 90s in Faribault County. The state has now had 6,746 COVID-19 deaths, of which 4,240 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 7 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,287 total cases; 3,359 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 1,690 have received completed series

• Mower County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 4,207 total cases; 9,415 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 4,395 have received completed series

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,136 total cases; 7,828 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 3,350 have received completed series

• Waseca County: 3 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,135 total cases; 4,151 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 2,040 have received completed series

Across the state, 1,240,140 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 707,776 have the completed series.