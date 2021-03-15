COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 12 new cases; over 7,000 have received at least 1 dose
Freeborn County reported 11 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one probable case on Monday, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 2,946.
Of that number, 79 are considered active cases.
The new cases included three people 15 to 19, one person in their 20s, three people in their 40s, three people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.
The Minnesota Department of Health stated as of Friday, 7,028 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,298 have received the completed series.
Across the state, 829 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 498,218. Of that number, 15,234 are still in isolation, and 260 people are hospitalized, including 59 in intensive care.
One new death was reported from Ramsey County of a person in their late 70s. The state has now had 6,747 COVID-19 deaths, of which 4,241 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The following is an update on other area counties:
- Faribault County: 6 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,292 total cases; 3,391 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 1,719 have received completed series
- Mower County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,220 total cases; 9,700 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 4,548 have received completed series
- Steele County: 1 new lab-confirmed case, 1 probable case; 3,138 total cases; 8,050 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 3,492 have received completed series
- Waseca County: 1 new lab-confirmed case, 1 probable case; 2,137 total cases; 4,194 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 2,093 have received completed series
