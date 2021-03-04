COVID-19 update: New Freeborn County death reported

Another person from Freeborn County has died from COVID-19, according to state health officials on Thursday.

The person, in their early 90s, is the 24th COVID-19 death in the county.

The death was one of 14 reported across the state from 11 counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s.

The state has now had 6,521 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,070 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 949 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 487,374. Of that number, less than 14,000 are considered active cases and 243 people were hospitalized as of Monday.

Freeborn County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 2,841 cumulative cases.

Information has not yet been released on the new cases or how many are considered active.

As of Tuesday, Freeborn County had 5,135 people who had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,165 people with the completed series, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,240 total cases; 2,380 people with at least one vaccine; 966 with completed series

• Mower County: 23 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,081 total cases; 7,013 people with at least one vaccine; 3,171 with completed series

• Steele County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 3,023 total cases; 5,384 people with at least one vaccine; 2,539 with completed series

• Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,097 total cases; 3,048 people with at least one vaccine; 1,395 with completed series