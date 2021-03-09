COVID-19 update: State reports new cases, deaths previously unreported over last year

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,641 new COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths on Tuesday, many of which were previously unreported to the state over the last year by private labs in violation of a state rule.

According to the department, an audit by state epidemiologists of unverified possible COVID-19 case reports indicated 891 cases and 138 deaths previously unreported. The cases and deaths occurred over the course of the last year.

Data released included one new death from Freeborn County of a person in their early 90s and two people from Waseca in their late 80s.

The state has now had 492,108 cumulative cases, of which less than 14,000 remain active and 231 people are hospitalized.

The state has now had 6,696 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,220 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case and has now had 2,888 cumulative cases and 25 deaths. The county presently has 84 active cases.

The new cases included one person between 10 and 14, three people in their 20s, one person in their 40s, three people in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 90s.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 6,019 people in Freeborn County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,648 have received the completed series.

The following is an update from other area counties: