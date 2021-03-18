COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass 500K; 12 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 12 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,977.

Information about the new cases or how many cases are still considered active has not yet been released.

As of Tuesday, 7,305 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,014 had received the completed series.

Statewide, 1,505 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 501,458. Of that number, about 16,000 are considered active cases and 297 people are hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care.

Six new deaths were reported from six counties and included people ranging in age from early 50s to late 90s. The state has now had 6,762 total deaths, of which 4,244 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,317 total cases; 3,433 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 1,826 have received completed series

• Mower County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 4,242 total cases; 10,041 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 5,374 have received completed series

• Steele County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,185 total cases; 8,397 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 4,181 have received completed series

• Waseca County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 2,143 total cases; 4,313 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 2,279 have received completed series