Daryl B. Reed, of Clarks Grove, passed away on Friday evening, March 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was 73 years young.

Daryl was born on Wednesday, February 11th, 1948 in Albert Lea, MN. He was the eldest son of Iris (Van Beek) and Veryl Reed. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1966 and went on to college at Mankato State University, studying history. After college, he was married, had 3 children, and later divorced. On February 24, 2007 he married Kathryn Flowers, adding her four loving children and several sweet grandchildren to his family.

When Daryl wasn’t farming vegetables, he loved watching basketball and was an avid North Carolina Tar Heels Fan. He loved going crop checking and spending time with his wife and family. Daryl overcame many health struggles and was a fighter all the way to the end.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathy Reed; stepchildren: Scott (JoAnn) Fairchild; Steve (Erin) Fairchild; Sara (Dale) Wilson; and Sean (Amber) Flowers; 14 grandchildren: Tylor, Tannor (Connor), Jordyn, Tristan, Ellie, Mitchell, Zoe, Mya, Asa, Ian, Serenity, Addison, Willow, and Oakley; one great-grandchild on the way; one brother: Dean (Doreen) Reed; one sister: Marsha (Rick) VanWyngeeren; three nieces: Bridget, Alyssa, and Dinah; one nephew: Grant; uncle, Tom Van Beek; aunts: Carol Van Beek and Joan Reynen; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Funeral services for Daryl Bruce Reed will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Clarks Grove. Pastor Jamie Cameron will lead the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Hollandale Cemetery following the service.

Daryl’s family would like to extend thanks to the friends and family that helped care for Daryl. Blessed be his memory.