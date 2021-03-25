County buildings to reopen for in-person services April 1

Freeborn County buildings will reopen for in person services April 1.

According to a press release issued this week, the county has made several modifications to the public spaces in the Government Center to assure staff can safely provide services to residents. Residents are asked to be patient as there will likely be lines for some services provided, resulting in varying wait times.

The following protocols and controls are in place to provide and maintain the safety of our staff as well as visitors. Protocol for county facilities will be as follows:

Government Center

• All visitors to the Government Center will be screened and face coverings required. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in most departments. The single entry will be maintained in the rear of the building adjacent to the rear parking lot.

• All visitors will be asked to will ensure distance of 6 feet in all areas. Department managers will assist visitors to ensure social distancing is maintained. Furnishings and waiting areas will have designated 6-foot boundaries.

• Drivers and Vehicle Services (DVS) will reopen without appointments. County security will limit access to the DVS and have visitors wait in the lobby until there is room in the DVS area. There will be waiting times for DVS. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• The Veterans Service Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• The county will continue to maintain the drop boxes for all departments in the rear lobby, as well as online and mail-in services. People are encouraged to utilize those options whenever possible.

Department of Human Services

• Freeborn County Department of Human Services will have walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Clients and visitors will be asked COVID screening questions upon arrival. People should stay home if they are sick, as they will not be allowed to enter the building.

• Masks are required inside the building. Those not wearing masks will be not be served. Services will continue to be provided remotely, as appropriate.

• Appointments are strongly encouraged. People should contact their worker or the front desk to schedule an appointment (507-377-5401). People should continue using the white drop box outside of the Clark Street entrance.

Freeborn County Highway Department

• The Highway Department will resume office hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Freeborn County Fairgrounds

At this time, the fairgrounds remains closed.

The release stated this plan will be very fluid, and adjustments will be made as needed. The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners asked that the public be patient during this transition.