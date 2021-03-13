Editorial: Are you ready for another online contest giveaway?

Our first contest on our website has drawn to a close, and we’re happy to announce the four winners of a one-year digital membership to the Tribune.

One person was selected each week over the last month for the prize:

• LaCinda Peterson

• Kathy Jacobs

• Jamie Kyllo

• Marilyn Sasser

The digital membership giveaway was the first contest planned on a new page on the Tribune’s website to reward and entertain online readers.

Next up is the College Hoops Basketball Bracket Contest. The bracket printed in the Tribune today, and online brackets start Monday. Many prizes will be given away.

While the printed brackets can be eligible for prizes, we encourage people to enter the online bracket entry so people can watch their brackets and make updates for national prizes. Readers are not allowed to enter online and print — they must choose only one.

All local prizes will be awarded through combined online and print entries, but only brackets entered online will be eligible for the national prizes.

Local prizes include a $50 gift certificate from our main sponsor: Walmart. Two other finalists will earn $25 gift certificates from any of the participating businesses. See pages 6 and 7 of today’s Tribune for more details.

To enter your online bracket, go to www.albertleatribune.com and click on the “Contests” tab on the black toolbar starting Monday.