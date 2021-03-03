March 3, 2021

ELECTION & ANNUAL MEETING – 2021

Moscow Township
Election And Township
Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Moscow Township, Freeborn County, that the Annual Township Election and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Moscow Town Hall. The polls will be open for voting from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The voters will elect 1 supervisor for a 3 year term and 1 treasurer for a 2 year term. The annual meeting will begin at 8:00 pm to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law.
In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will postponed to March 23, 2021.

Rick Morrison
Moscow Town Clerk
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd day of March, 2021

