Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 25

Nicholas Ryan Ashley, 40, NA. Count 1: Domestic assault. Local confinement 90 days; credit for time served 90 days. Fes $80.

Jason Bloomquist, 47, Box 351, Brownsdale. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

James Frederick Michael Hall, 2409 Clayton Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Jeffrey Dean Hall, 58, 1117 Plainview Lane. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Erik Jeremy Hernandez, 44, 311 E. 4th Apt. 25, Faribault. Count 1: Predatory registration violation. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 24 months.

Laura Lopez, 27, 1704 Sunset St. Unit 11. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Brian John Reese, 49, 905 Ulstad Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Sean Pierre Nadjari Smith, 20, NA. Count 1: Theft without consent. Dismissed.

Sean Pierre Nadjari Smith, 20, 554 Central Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Third-degree burglary. Supervised probation 3 years. Local confinement 15 days; credit for time served 15 days. Fees $150. Community service 40 hours.

Justin David Yost, 33, 71 Hawthorne St. E. Count 1: Theft without consent. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation 6 months.

Brandon Lee Crews, 30, 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. Count 1: Fugitive from justice. Extradition ordered.

Jason Earl Hall, 40, 320 E. William St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jennifer Nicole Marshall, 35, 1406 Louis St. Count 1: Operating an unregistered vehicle. Fees $180. Count 2: Failure to obtain new driver’s license. Fees $20.

Jorge Vidal Martinez-Reyes, 36, 205 11th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Supervised probation 1 year. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer. Local confinement 30 days; stay 30 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Count 3: Tampering with ignition interlock. Dismissed.

Dora Twandella Polk, 34, 1006 Dunham St. Count 1: Unregistered motor vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Marijuana possession over 1.4 grams. Fees $150. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jason Ehren Qual, 48, 26766 790th Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Christian Allen Aguilra, 22, 1010 St. John Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Amber Rose Anderson, 33, 118 Vista Villa Court, Waseca. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Courtney Rose Anderson, 26, 3124 Longfellow Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Reyveous Donta Brasher, 23, 220 E. 2nd St. Count 1: No driver insurance. Fees $280.

Jordan John Cantu, 22, 1317 2nd St. SE, Mason City, Iowa. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brandon Vaughn Clark, 32, 273 Cottage Ave. W., St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 89 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Victor Slafa Kamara, 26, 2907 Boston Ave. Apt. 12, Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 99 in a 70. Fees $280. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Xiong Moua Khang, 38, 1169 Reaney Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dustin Grey Smitty, 20, 238 3rd St., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.