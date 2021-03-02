March 2, 2021

  • 30°

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:06 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Police received a report at 7:51 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash on Dunham Street. The vehicle had reportedly been struck sometime since 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:45 a.m. Monday. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Charles Hovde, 24, on a local warrant at 4:58 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Jeremie Garcia, 35, for probable cause driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 10:10 a.m. Monday at 116 Bridge Ave. 

He was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Monday for domestic assault at 809 E. 18th St. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 3:32 p.m. Monday that someone fraudulently filed for unemployment under someone else’s name. 

Police received a report that someone was fraudulently using a person’s Social Security number at 5:01 p.m. Monday in Albert Lea. 

 

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft at 4:07 p.m. Monday at 2339 Leland Drive. 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials