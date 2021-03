Ice goes out on Fountain Lake

March 24 will be recorded as the date the ice completely melted on Fountain Lake in 2021, according to Mark Malepsy, annual watcher of the lake.

Malepsy, of Bill & Mark’s Barbershop, said the last of the ice melted at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Dane Bay.

Like last year, the first bay to melt was in the area off of Wedge Street, which his friend Mike Carstens helps him keep an eye on.

The earliest the ice has ever melted was March 7 in 2000 and the latest was April 27, which happened in both 1951 and 2018. The ice has never lasted into May.

Last year the ice-out date was April 1.

“Anytime in March is early so that’s pretty good,” Malepsy said.

The recording of ice-out dates for Fountain Lake is the third oldest in the state, according to the State Climatology Office at the University of Minnesota. The longest-known recording of ice-out dates started in 1867 for Lake Osakis near Alexandria, but hasn’t been consistent. The recording of ice-out dates for Lake Minnetonka started in 1870 and has been consistent since 1887.

Ice-Out Contest winners

Donna Butler of Northwood and Marcia Sczublewski of Albert Lea guessed the correct ice-out date in this year’s Tribune Ice-Out Contest and will receive two of five prizes available in the contest. Three other winners will be drawn from other people who guessed close to the date of March 24.

Fountain Lake ice-out dates

1912: April 8

1913: April 3

1914: April 1

1915: April 10

1916: April 12

1917: April 12

1918: March 27

1919: March 26

1920: March 27

1921: March 18

1922: April 3

1923: April 14

1924: April 13

1925: March 25

1926: April 12

1927: March 24

1928: April 15

1929: March 28

1930: March 16

1931: March 15

1932: April 6

1933: April 4

1934: April 3

1935: March 25

1936: April 14

1937: April 12

1938: March 25

1939: March 30

1940: April 14

1941: April 8

1942: March 27

1943: April 3

1944: April 10

1945: March 25

1946: March 24

1947: April 15

1948: March 31

1949: April 9

1950: April 18

1951: April 27

1952: April 18

1953: March 30

1954: April 6

1955: April 8

1956: April 14

1957: April 9

1958: April 5

1959: April 11

1960: April 12

1961: March 26

1962: April 21

1963: April 2

1964: April 10

1965: April 20

1966: March 17

1967: March 29

1968: March 27

1969: April 12

1970: April 12

1971: April 13

1972: April 16

1973: March 24

1974: April 11

1975: April 25

1976: March 26

1977: March 28

1978: April 5

1979: April 19

1980: April 12

1981: March 25

1982: April 14

1983: April 11

1984: April 16

1985: March 31

1986: April 1

1987: March 23

1988: April 3

1989: April 9

1990: March 28

1991: April 3

1992: April 5

1993: April 15

1994: April 3

1995: March 27

1996: April 15

1997: April 6

1998: March 30

1999: March 29

2000: March 7

2001: April 12

2002: April 9

2003: April 2

2004: March 28

2005: April 4

2006: April 5

2007: March 27

2008: April 16

2009: April 3

2010: March 31

2011: April 8

2012: March 17

2013: April 23

2014: April 13

2015: March 25

2016: March 15

2017: March 29

2018: April 27

2019: April 8

2020: April 1

2021: March 24