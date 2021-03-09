Justin J Kohn, 40, of Hollandale, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Sunday March 7, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester after a hard fought battle with stage 4 cancer.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 13 at 2pm. Pastor Krusemark and Pastor Lehman will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at the Hollandale Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday March 12 from 4-7 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service.

Justin was born July 12, 1980 in Albert Lea, MN to Julie and Dan Kohn. He graduated from Albert Lea Sr High in 1999 and went on to Riverland Community College to play baseball and get his carpentry degree. Justin met the love of his life, Lori Hoffman, in the small town bar in Hollandale. Neither of them knew each other prior and growing up only 5 miles away from each other. Justin and Lori were married May 5, 2007. Together they raised 3 children, Treavor, Caleb and Carly. Justin married into farming and loved every minute of it. He loved being able to be outside daily and in a tractor and helping his father in law Barry with the potatoes and sweet corn. In the winters he would do local carpentry jobs.

Justin loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, sports and most of all his family. His wife and kids always came first. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was able to share these passions with the kids. He enjoyed watching, playing and coaching sports. He was very competitive and instilled that drive into the kids. He was blessed to be able to coach Treavor and Caleb in baseball for several years and Carly in softball. Justin played football and baseball in high school and continued with baseball into college and then Albert Lea Colonels. He also played in a foosball league and in the most recent years in the winter played dartball in the church league. He was highly competitive and it was his goal every year to come home with a dart for one of the highest batting averages. Justin is probably most well known for his softball days. He played slow-pitch from the age of 15 until 2 years ago when he received his diagnosis. He played on many teams and leagues throughout the years but always played in Maple Island. He was known on the field for his great sportsmanship, his laser hits down the 3rd base line, his powerful, effortless home run hitting swing, and one heck of an arm from left field. Justin was also a volunteer firefighter with the Hollandale Fire Department for 12 years and the chairman and trustee at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hollandale.

Justin was a kind and generous soul. He would help anyone and not expect anything in return. He was a blessing to all those that knew him.

Justin is survived by his best friend and loving wife Lori and their three children Treavor Hoffman, Caleb Hoffman, and Carly Hoffman. His parents Julie and Dan Kohn of Hollandale; sister Christine and Ryan Kleinbeck of Conifer, CO and adult children Alexis Ringeon and Christian Ringeon; brother Micheal Kohn and children Oliva, Isabella and Arianna Kohn of Albert Lea; Grandparents EllaRita and Laurence Kohn of Hollandale; mother and father-in-law Elaine and Barry Hoffman of Hollandale; sister-in-law Carol and David Buendorf of Maple Grove, MN and their adult children Payton and Lauren Buendorf; brother-in-law Dan and Beth Hoffman of Crystal, MN; Uncle Larry Kohn of Hollandale; Aunt Mary and Jim Gulbrandson of Albert Lea and children Marsha (Joe) LaFreniere, Tina (Peter) Muggli, David Knudson; Uncle Tom and Jean Kohn of Great Falls MT and their children Melissa Kohn, Tracie (Dan) Benefiet, Taylor (Walter) Demers; Aunt Laurita and Jeff Welbes of Excelsior Springs MO and daughter Brianna (Kyle) Teegarden; Uncle Roy and Cheryl Page of Albert Lea and children Ross(Alissa) Page, Aubrey Page (Wade Prouty); Uncle Randy and Nancy Page of Hayward MN and children Nikki Everett (Randy Harig), Brody Page (Jodi Hestness), Eric (Tabitha) Page, Amber (Brian) Schmidt and many, many little cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Betty and Donald Page; infant nephews Lawson and Austin Kohn; childhood friend JT Schumacher.