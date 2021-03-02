Kathryn Marie (Peterson) Will

Kathryn Marie Will, 92, of Albert Lea, passed away at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea on Monday, March 1, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Rueben Unseth presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery of Myrtle, MN. The service will be live streamed on the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Kathryn was born on February 8, 1929 to Chester and Mattie Peterson at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea. She attended the local public schools in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea high school. After high school, Kathryn worked for Bell Telephone company as an operator in Albert Lea. Kathryn met Dennis Will at Carl’s Roller Rink in Albert Lea in 1953. Later that year on December 27, 1953 Kathryn and Dennis were united in marriage. To this union, Kathryn and Dennis had one child, Mark, who was born in 1956. Kathryn also worked at Northwood Retirement Home as a dietary aid. Kathryn enjoyed being a homemaker and she loved baking.

Kathryn and Dennis enjoyed traveling together all across exploring the United States. Kathryn had a great faith in the Lord. She was an active member of her church community. Kathryn participated in Ladies Aid groups. Kathryn was a great baker and preferred it to cooking. She enjoyed baking cinnamon rolls and cookies. After to moving to Bancroft Estates in 2016, she continued baking and loved to giver away baked goodies to her neighbors.

Kathryn is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dennis; son, Mark; grandchildren; step grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kathryn is preceded in death by great grandson, Marcus; parents; siblings; mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Lenore Will.