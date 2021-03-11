Leo J. Wach

Leo Joseph Wach, age 87, of Albert Lea, MN, formally of Wells, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home in Albert Lea, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, March 15, 2021 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN. Military Honors will be accorded by the Wells Color Guard. Interment will be at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells, MN. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is assisting the family. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com

Leo Joseph was born March 27, 1933 in Minnesota Lake Township in Faribault County, MN, the son of Herman & Leola (Leininger) Wach. He attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School in Easton thru 8th Grade and graduated from Wells High School. The class of 1951. After high school he joined the United States Army and served from Sept. 15, 1953-July 1955. Leo married Elaine Erna Mogensen on April 16, 1959 and to this union, Lars was born. Leo served as Treasurer of the Clark Township Board for over 36 years. He was Director of the Wells Ambulance Board, Director of the MN Waxy Corn Growers Association, a member of the Wells VFW, Wells American Legion, Wells Lions, and a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Marlene (Donald) Staloch.

Leo is survived by his wife: Elaine Wach of Albert Lea, MN; son Lars Wach of Inver Grove Heights, MN; brother: Dale (Marion) Wach of Kasota, MN; numerous nieces, nephews and their families.