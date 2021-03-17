Man pleads guilty to threatening woman with ax

A man charged in December with injuring a woman with a miniature ax at a motel in Albert Lea pleaded guilty Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court to a charge of felony threats of violence tied to the case.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 30, initially was also charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents state Moreno reportedly threatened the woman with the ax and held it to the back of her head and threatened to kill her. The woman, who was reportedly covering her head with her hands, stated Moreno allegedly slid the ax across her wrist, causing cuts.

When police searched the motel room where the incident occurred, they reportedly found an 8-inch miniature ax under a laundry bin near the refrigerator. They saw a blood smear on the outside of the motel room door.

Moreno is scheduled to be sentenced May 20.