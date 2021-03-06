Marriages: February 2021

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in February 2021:

Caleb Joseph Sousa, of 1713 Stevens St. in Albert Lea, and Tanieka Alexandra Casebolt, of 820 S. Fourth Ave. in Albert Lea.

Phillip Tyler Gehring and Adrienne Ann Clark, both of 69509 220th St. in Alden.