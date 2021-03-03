Max D. Kleinschrodt

Max David Kleinschrodt, 62, of Albert Lea, died unexpectedly on February 9, 2021 from a sudden heart attack. There will be a Celebration of Life at Bonnerup Funeral Services in Albert Lea, MN on April 8, 2021. Military honors will be accorded by the Albert Lea area veterans’ group. Interment will be at St. Theodore Cemetery on April 9, 2021.

Max was born at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, MN, on April 8, 1958, the son of Herman “Casey” and Marilyn (Maiden) Kleinschrodt. He graduated from Albert Lea Senior High in 1976. After high school, he joined the Army and graduated from the United States Aviation Center of the UH-1 Helicopter course (67N), Class 78-4. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne (parachute assault operations). He became a helicopter mechanic to ensure they had an operational helicopter to get out of the hostile zones when their mission was completed.

Max transitioned into commercial aviation maintenance after the military, completing A&P Certification at the Minneapolis Technical Institute. He worked at Flying Cloud Airport for American Aviation. A few years later, he moved to Colorado and settled in Aurora. He worked for Aviation Sales until he retired and moved back to Minnesota in October of 2017.

Max loved the mountains, skiing, camping, fishing, golfing, and flying around Colorado on business. He enjoyed fixing up his house and was an avid gardener. He also liked cooking, canning, and baking – and he was good at it. He was always helpful and pitched in with family moves, home renovations, fixing cars and trucks and tree trimming. Max took pleasure in fixing things as a hobby and restored many pieces of the old family heirloom furniture over the years. He was a quiet, gentle man with a good sense of humor and a very good listener. He enjoyed his large family, especially his nieces and nephews and his great-nieces and great-nephews.

Max will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly by his family: Rita Kleinschrodt-Orland and Rees Orland of Encinitas, CA; Michael and Lola (Ellie) Kleinschrodt of Minneapolis, MN; Roxanne and Charles Adams of Albert Lea, MN; Rochelle Kleinschrodt and Martin Banks of Berkeley, CA; Mark and Linda Kleinschrodt of Forest Lake, MN; Matthew Kleinschrodt of Albert Lea, MN; Miles and Dianne Kleinschrodt of Alden, MN; and Rhonda Kleinschrodt Sorensen of Tacoma, WA; nieces and nephews: Patrick, Stefani, David, Daniel, Dennis, Anne, Kate, Angela, Aron, Cheri, Caleb, Chelsea, Cassidy, Chloe, Conner, Mitchell, Lucas, Rachel, Kyle, and Jillian; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marilyn Kleinschrodt; and his grandparents, Thomas and Beatrice Maiden, and John and Maria Kleinschrodt.

Memorials may be made to Free Urns for Veterans at www.freeurnsforveterans.org.