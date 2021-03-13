Notice
Todd Seeley
March 25, 1955-March 11, 2021
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. – Todd Seeley, 65, Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, March 11, in Norris Square Presbyterian Homes.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Hope Church in Albert Lea. Masks and required. Burial will be held at a later date in St. John’s Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
