Todd Seeley

March 25, 1955-March 11, 2021

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. – Todd Seeley, 65, Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, March 11, in Norris Square Presbyterian Homes.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Hope Church in Albert Lea. Masks and required. Burial will be held at a later date in St. John’s Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.