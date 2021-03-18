Notice
Roger Anderson
June 7, 1933-March 14, 2021
JOICE, Iowa – Roger Anderson, 87, Joice, Iowa, died Sunday, March 14, in his home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice. Pastor Bill Peters will officiate. Masks are encouraged. The service will be recorded and made available on Schott Funeral Home’s website.
Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.
