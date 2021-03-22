NOTICE – HRA MEETING/2021 CAPITAL FUNDS

Notice

The Albert Lea HRA has developed its 2021 Capital Funds Plan. The most current draft is available for review at the Administration Office located at 800 Fourth Ave South, during normal business hours. In addition, a public hearing will be held on Monday, May 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Albert Lea HRA Community Room, 800 4th Ave South, Albert Lea, MN.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 20th day of March, 2021