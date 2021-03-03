NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING – 2021
Manchester Township
2021 Annual
Meeting Notice
The Manchester Township Annual Meeting will be held March 9th, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Manchester Fire Hall. NOTE: Time change!
The regular meeting of the Township board will be one hour prior at 6:00PM.
Clerk: Neal Gjersvik
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd day of March, 2021.
