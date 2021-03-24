NOTICE OF LETTING – DITCH J12

Notice Of Letting

Bids will be received on April 15, 2021 until 10:00 A.M., at the office of Jones, Haugh & Smith Inc., located at 515 S Washington Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, on a complete contract for the construction of the Improvement to County Ditch No. J12, Freeborn County, Minnesota, at which time the bids will be opened by the Engineer and Freeborn County Auditor. The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The approximate amount of work is as follows: 500 LF-18” Tile, 3,440 LF-12” Tile, 375 LF-8” Tile, 650 LF Ditch Construction and 1 EA Road Crossing.

The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond payable to the County of Freeborn, for not less than 10 percent of the bid, as security that the bidder will enter into the contract and give bond as is required by law.

Project documents are available at http://www.questcdn.com. You may download the complete set of digital bidding documents for $40 by entering eBidDoc #7684514 on the “Search Projects” page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

Project documents are on file in the office of the Freeborn County Auditor at the Court House located at 411 S Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007. Project document may be obtained from the Engineers, Jones, Haugh & Smith Inc, 515 South Washington, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, by payment of $100.00 (non-refundable) for each set obtained.

Dated: March 19, 2021

By: Steven J. Penkava P.E.

Title: Project Engineer

Owner: Turtle Creek Watershed District

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 24th & 31st days of March, 2021