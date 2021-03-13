ORDINANCE 21-055
Ordinance 21-055
Introduced by
Councilor Howland
AN ORDINANCE
REPEALING
CHAPTER 4,
ARTICLE VI –
CABARETS,
PART OF SEC. 4.151, ALL OF SEC. 4.152,
AND SEC. 4.154 AND
REPEALING THE
ARTICLE VI TITLE –
CABARETS
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:
Sec. 1. That Chapter 4, Article VI of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota is hereby repealed and amended as follows:
Sec. 2. That the title of ARTICLE VI – “CABARETS” – Repealed
(a.) The title is amended to read “CLUBS”
Sec. 3. Sec. 4.151. – Definitions
The following statement shall be repealed in Sec. 4.151:
Cabaret means any on-sale licensee under this article who permits dancing by patrons on licensed premises.
The following definition shall replace Sec. 4.151:
Clubs means an association or organization dedicated to a particular interest or activity.
Sec. 4.
Sec. 4.152 – License required; exceptions – Repealed
Sec. 5.
Sec. 4.154 – Floor Area – Repealed
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA:
Sec. 6. That upon publication, the Cabaret Ordinance, Chapter 4, Article VI – Cabarets, the title be repealed and amended. Part of Sec. 4.151 as described repealed and amended. All of Sec. 4.152, and Sec. 4.154 be repealed.
That the motion for the adoption of the foregoing ordinance was duly seconded by Councilor Baker, and upon a vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Councilors Murray, Baker, Howland, Olson, Rasmussen, Brooks and Mayor Rasmussen, Jr.
And, the following voted against the same: None
Introduced the first time on the 22nd day of February 2021
Introduced the second time on the 8th day of March 2021
s/s _________________
Vern Rasmussen Jr.
Mayor
s/s _________________
Secretary of the Council
Filed and attested this 9th day of March 2021
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of March, 2021
