Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary met at 9 a.m. March 20 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. President Sandy Anderson called the meeting to order. The American flag and the Auxiliary pledges were recited. The charter was undraped. The charter had been draped in memory of Laurie Cichos, Vickie Becker and Jerri Fogal.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given. Both reports were approved as read.

Bills were presented and motioned to be paid. Money had been received from various sources for the poppy fund and for the general fund. A thank you has been sent for money received. A thank you was received from the Mayo Clinic Hospice program.

We did not receive a reply back from the Boys State candidates, and we did not receive a reply back from the Girls State candidates.

A discussion was held concerning the raffle tickets that were received from the 1st District president. She has made a quilt and has donated it, so that it can be raffled off with the money raised going to the Veterans Emergency Fund at the VA Hospital.

Anderson announced that the annual reports are here, and information should be turned in to her before April 1.

The next auxiliary meeting will be at 9 a.m. May 15 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.