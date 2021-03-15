Owner of The Interchange says she is suing city attorney

The owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro announced Monday she is suing Albert Lea’s city attorney, whom she claims has overstepped her bounds of authority and abused the power of her office.

Lisa Hanson alleges in a news release that City Attorney Kelly Martinez pursued “personal and overzealous prosecution against Hanson to ‘teach Lisa Hanson a lesson about who has the power in the city of Albert Lea.’”

Hanson is facing civil litigation through the state of Minnesota for reopening her business for in-person dining in defiance of the governor’s orders and also faces nine criminal counts filed by the city, including eight misdemeanor counts of violating an emergency powers or rule and one misdemeanor public nuisance charge.

She said described Martinez filing the criminal counts as “abusive and in express denial of due process.”

“As the prosecutor for the city of Albert Lea, Martinez’s goal was not justice — it was to inflict the maximum amount of damage allowed by law against me and my business,” Hanson said.

She questions Martinez’s trespass upon her rights to operate a business and provide for her family.

In previous interviews, Hanson has said the matter is one of Constitutional rights and that she will continue to fight for those rights, not only for herself but for others across the state and nation.

The release states she is seeking monetary damages in excess of $34 million.